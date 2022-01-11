2 more cases on Rota ID’d

18 new positive cases found
Posted on Jan 12 2022
The Rota Health Center has reported that two more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the island’s case total to four.

In related news, 18 more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 8 and 9, bringing the CNMI’s total to 3,665 cases since March 28, 2020, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. late Monday night. The individuals have been isolated and are being actively monitored. 

In a news release last Jan. 10, the Rota Health Center said the two new cases were identified through community testing and that both individuals have been isolated and are being actively monitored.

For contact tracing and COVID-19 testing efforts, the Rota Health Center reported that 16 close contacts of the new cases were identified, with all 16 testing negative. It also reported that 228 tests were conducted on Jan. 9.

Of the 18 new cases in the CNMI, 16 were identified on Jan. 9, 2022 (two on Rota); and two on Jan. 8, 2022 

Eight identified via contact tracing, four via community testing, and six via travel testing.

As of Jan. 10, 2022, there were 10 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, five of them unvaccinated, five vaccinated; one on a ventilator; and two discharged.

Similar to CHCC in its own news releases, the Rota Health Center encourages unvaccinated members of the Rota community to get their COVID-19 shots “to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death.” Registering can be done at www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

COVID-19 testing on Rota is available through the Rota Health Center from Monday to Saturday, 1pm to 3pm. The center asks Rota residents to call 670-532-9461/62/63 for more information.

Separately, when asked about COVID-19 safety measures since the onset of cases on Rota, Rota Mayor’s Office press secretary Ivan Mereb told Saipan Tribune through text yesterday that Mayor Efraim Atalig’s focus is on preventing the further spread within the Rota community. Mereb said that Atalig hopes to do this by encouraging others to practice the “3 W’s” and to get tested or vaccinated.

As for any possible safety measures at Rota’s borders, like limiting flights in and out of Rota and travel testing, Mereb said yesterday that such policies are outside the authority of the Rota Mayor’s Office. Implementing measures such as arrival screening and testing is within CHCC and/or the Rota Health Center’s jurisdiction, said Mereb.

“The municipality of Rota doesn’t control the flight schedules of any air carrier operating within the CNMI. …The [Rota] Mayor’s Office has no authority in implementing screenings or testing at the airports for passengers prior to boarding. That role [rests] with CHCC/RHC,” he said.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
