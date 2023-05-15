GRMC celebrates patient’s 100th birthday

Guam Regional Medical City staff celebrate patient Magdalena Fausto’s 100th Birthday on April 25, 2023 at the GRMC 5th floor lobby. Photographed left to right: Bernie Lobaton (GRMC vice president of Support Services), Mary Broussard (daughter of Magdalena), Edwin Broussard (grandson of Magdalena), Eleanor Guzman (daughter of Magdalena), Magdalena Fausto, Eric Plinske (GRMC vice president of Marketing & Business Development), Chalorna Lauron (GRMC Marketing & Communications manager), Connie Toves (daughter of Magdalena), Ryan Toves (grandson of Magdalena), Alan Funtanilla (GRMC president and CEO), Jennifer Cruz (GRMC SVP and chief nursing officer), Cypriana Aniagyei (Med-Telemetry unit manager), and Janica Alcantara (unit secretary). (GRMC)

DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City celebrated the 100th birthday of patient and Dededo resident, Magdalena Taitano Perez Fausto on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the fifth floor lobby. The event was attended by Magdalena’s family members and several GRMC staff including nurses, executive team, and the morale team.

GRMC chief nursing officer Jennifer Cruz says, “We would like to wish Mrs. Magdalena Fausto a happy birthday as she celebrates 100 years around the sun. She has accomplished so much in her life and is an inspiration to many. It was an honor and a privilege to care for such a beautiful person. Cheers to good health and many more birthdays to come.”

In preparation for the celebration, Magdalena’s daughter, Eleanor Fausto Guzman, coordinated with GRMC staff to decorate the lobby. Upon her bed being brought out to the lobby, Magdalena was accessorized with a birthday tiara and a forever mwar mwar by Håfa Leis. She was presented with a birthday cake and a gift by the GRMC staff.

Pastries, coffee, and other refreshments were served to guests who attended. During the celebration, GRMC president and CEO Alan Funtanilla shared to the guests, “This is a very special day for Ms. Magdalena and for her family who are visiting here from Texas and California. We want to wish Ms. Magdalena a fun-filled day with lots of love, lots of smiles, lots of sunshine, and God’s blessings, which is what I’m sure is exactly what [Magdalena] gave in the 100 years that she lived.” The celebration was a joyous union for Magdalena, her children, and other family members.

In her lifetime, Magdalena was a cook for the NAS Child Care Center for 35 years. Additionally, she was a homemaker, teacher’s assistant, St. Dominic’s Senior Care Center volunteer, and an active participant of the Dededo Senior Citizen Center.

Magdalena was an active church member at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers Society, Kantoran Chatanmat Choir, Ladies Altar Society and Our Lady of Fatima group.

Magdalena shared 58 years of marriage with her late husband, Jose F. Fausto, and had 14 children: Sabino †, Daniel †, Anthony †, Joseph†, Teresita†, Mary, Larry, Doris, Greg, Brennan, Eleanor, Kenneth, Carolyn, and Connie. She has 25 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, and 10 great-great-great grandchildren.

On Wednesday, April 26, Magdalena was discharged from GRMC and was able to return to her Dededo home. (PR)

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

