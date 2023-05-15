Yumul: Beach Road project contractor working on staging area

Share











Everything appears to be moving forward with the long-awaited Beach Road Improvement Project, according to Public Works Secretary Ray N. Yumul, who said yesterday that he will have an official update on the project today, Tuesday.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s request for an update of the project, Yumul said last week that contractor GPPC and Department of Public Works project managers and engineers recently met to go through with the timelines and other related matters.

Yumul said the project appears to be moving well and that GPPC’s only issue is trying to find a lot along Beach Road for their staging area.

Saipan Tribune learned that the Division of Fish and Wildlife had disapproved the first proposed staging area due to nightingale red warblers were found there.

Yumul also disclosed that the contractor accidentally damaged last week a Commonwealth Utilities Corp. waterline located across Mt. Carmel Church.

Phase 2, 3, and 4 of the project broke ground last February. The multi-million federally-funded project involves the resurfacing and other improvements to a significant portion of Beach Road.