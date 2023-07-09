GRMC holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new CT scan

Share











DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly installed, high-performance SOMATOM® computerized tomography scanner at the first floor of the radiology department last Friday, July 7, at 1:45pm.

This innovative technology introduced new capabilities such as advanced cardiac imagery, the latest stroke protocols, dynamic 3D imaging, and fast pass trauma exams to GRMC’s diagnostic imaging portfolio.

In addition to the hospital’s current CT scanner, the high-performing SOMATOM® offers multiple clinical applications, including high-resolution scans, advanced cardiac exams, CT angiography, and whole-body imaging. It also features a patient-centric design with reduced noise levels and streamlined workflows that help improve the patient experience.

Radiology manager Lloyd “Butch” Frosch said, “The installation of the new CT scanner is part of GRMC’s commitment to improve healthcare in Guam and the Micronesia region, helping people receive the best medical treatment possible.” (PR)