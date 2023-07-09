Leadership forum at SHRM meeting

Share











The CNMI Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a general membership meeting today, July 10, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort Sunflower Ballroom, from 11am to 2:30pm. Doors will open at 10:450am.

Catherine Nelson, general manager for FranklinCovey in Australia & New Zealand, will be running a session about “The Future of Leadership,” a two-hour forum involving discussions on how to build leadership culture.

This meeting will include lunch. The cost to attend is $35 for SHRM members and $45 for future members.

One person per one entry. One representative may submit multiple entries for each participant under their company. (SHRM)