GRMC partners with UOG in replacing damaged furniture at St. Dominic’s

DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City recently partnered up with the University of Guam to procure replacement furniture for St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights. The devastation of Typhoon Mawar left the senior home deficient in supplies and with several damages to the facilities and patients’ properties, including furniture.

GRMC staff—Patient educator Angelika Beyond and Social Services manager Tasi Taitano—discovered that UOG was giving away dormitory furniture that sustained minor water damage and forwarded this information to St. Dominic’s acting administrator Kate Keisling, who later contacted UOG Residence Halls director Mark Mendiola. After some correspondence with Keisling and Mendiola, GRMC chief nursing officer Jennifer R. Cruz coordinated with GRMC warehouse staff to help transport the furniture from UOG to St. Dominic’s, which prompted several trips.

“GRMC is more than happy to assist in any way we can to our manåmko at St. Dominic’s. It’s unfortunate that their facilities and their supplies were heavily impacted by the typhoon, so it’s imperative that we lend a hand to our community partners in need, especially through challenging times like this,” said Cruz.

Keisling shared, “Jennifer Cruz and the team at GRMC have been the greatest source of support for St Dominic’s Senior Care Home during and post-Typhoon Mawar. She’s advocated to refill our reserve tank to keep our resident stable, provided resources for crisis management, and donated supplies. Jen Cruz was incredibly gracious in coordinating with Mark Mendiola from UOG to donate dorm furniture to replace what was damaged during Typhoon Mawar, even lending GRMC’s box truck and warehouse crew to get the wardrobes to St. Dominic’s. We are immeasurably blessed, humbled, and grateful for all the ways GRMC supports St. Dominic’s in caring for Guam’s manåmko.”

St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home continues to accept donations from the community. According to Keisling, the patients’ current needs include: 3-in-1 shampoo/conditioner/bodywash, liquid body wash, isopropyl alcohol, Cavilon lotion, and electric shavers. Hygiene donations and non-perishable items can be left at the front. For perishable items, please contact St. Dominic’s at (671) 632-9370. (PR)