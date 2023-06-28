GRMC partners with UOG in replacing damaged furniture at St. Dominic’s

By
|
Posted on Jun 29 2023

Tag: ,
Share

 

The Guam Regional Medical City Warehouse team loads up furniture from University of Guam dorms. (KATE KEISLING)

 

St. Dominic’s acting administrator Kate Keisling takes a selfie with University of Guam’s Mark Mendiola and the Guam Regional Medical City Warehouse team. (KATE KEISLING)

 

DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City recently partnered up with the University of Guam to procure replacement furniture for St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights. The devastation of Typhoon Mawar left the senior home deficient in supplies and with several damages to the facilities and patients’ properties, including furniture.

GRMC staff—Patient educator Angelika Beyond and Social Services manager Tasi Taitano—discovered that UOG was giving away dormitory furniture that sustained minor water damage and forwarded this information to St. Dominic’s acting administrator Kate Keisling, who later contacted UOG Residence Halls director Mark Mendiola. After some correspondence with Keisling and Mendiola, GRMC chief nursing officer Jennifer R. Cruz coordinated with GRMC warehouse staff to help transport the furniture from UOG to St. Dominic’s, which prompted several trips.

“GRMC is more than happy to assist in any way we can to our manåmko at St. Dominic’s. It’s unfortunate that their facilities and their supplies were heavily impacted by the typhoon, so it’s imperative that we lend a hand to our community partners in need, especially through challenging times like this,” said Cruz.

Keisling shared, “Jennifer Cruz and the team at GRMC have been the greatest source of support for St Dominic’s Senior Care Home during and post-Typhoon Mawar. She’s advocated to refill our reserve tank to keep our resident stable, provided resources for crisis management, and donated supplies. Jen Cruz was incredibly gracious in coordinating with Mark Mendiola from UOG to donate dorm furniture to replace what was damaged during Typhoon Mawar, even lending GRMC’s box truck and warehouse crew to get the wardrobes to St. Dominic’s. We are immeasurably blessed, humbled, and grateful for all the ways GRMC supports St. Dominic’s in caring for Guam’s manåmko.”

St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home continues to accept donations from the community. According to Keisling, the patients’ current needs include: 3-in-1 shampoo/conditioner/bodywash, liquid body wash, isopropyl alcohol, Cavilon lotion, and electric shavers. Hygiene donations and non-perishable items can be left at the front. For perishable items, please contact St. Dominic’s at (671) 632-9370. (PR)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

UOG deploys drones to map Typhoon Mawar devastation

Posted On Jun 28 2023
, By
0

Learning goes on for UOG’s future nursing assistants

Posted On Jun 27 2023
, By
0

Enriquez will be 12th UOG president

Posted On Jun 23 2023
, By
0

UOG launching its first doctoral program in 2024

Posted On Jun 21 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune