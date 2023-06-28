Pet of the week: Brooke and Bailey

Share











Sweet Brooke is a spayed 3-year-old boonie female. She is great with children, great with other dogs, and great on a leash.

Big boy Bailey is a chunky, hunky Rottweiler-boonie mix in need of a loving home to guard.

Both Brooke and Bailey are available for adoption at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido. Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them if you are interested in any of these cute pets of the week at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS).

For inquiries about veterinary services please reach out to Saipan Humane Society at info@saipanhumanesociety.org or Whatsapp +1 (670) 838-7387.

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the SMO Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!