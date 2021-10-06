Groups kick off Marianas Village Pride campaign

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2021
Share
Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and staff Jack Villagomez pose for the camera after checking the workers-volunteers

In this combo photo, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and staff Jack Villagomez pose for the camera after checking the workers-volunteers, who are seen here painting the medians along the Atkins Kroll intersection in San Jose last Saturday in support of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ Adopt-A-Median initiative. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The community spirit was in full display last weekend as various groups worked on the medians along a major roadway on Saipan and cleaned areas in the southern part of the island.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and the Saipan Mayor’s Office staff cleaned and painted medians in San Jose at the Atkins Kroll Toyota intersection on Oct. 2 and teamed up with the Rotaract Club of Saipan for a village cleanup in Chalan Kanoa.

Apatang said the proper maintenance of the medians is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians while contributing to the Marianas’ overall beautification efforts. The Saipan Mayor’s Office committed to the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ Adopt-A-Median initiative by adopting the third median project under the program. Shirley’s Coffee Shop/Shirley’s Football Club, the Northern Marianas College, and Life in The Son Christian Fellowships have also committed to adopting medians on Saipan. Apatang calls on organizations and businesses to follow suit.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang talks to members and officials of Rotaract and its partners

In this combo photo, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang talks to members and officials of Rotaract and its partners, while volunteers pick up trash during a village cleanup drive in Chalan Kanoa last Saturday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Adopt-A-Median program was launched on Oct. 4 as part of GCEA’s Marianas Village Pride campaign, which rallies the community to take ownership and responsibility in transforming all villages throughout the Marianas through fun beautification activities and contests.

GCEA thanks Apatang, his team, the Rotaract organization, and its partners for helping to launch the MVP and Adopt-A-Median campaigns.

Schools, groups, families, and businesses can paint medians, sidewalks, or crosswalks in their villages. Students will earn service hours for their participation. GCEA will provide the paint and supplies, and the project can be completed in an afternoon or weekend. Email gceacnmi@gmail.com or visit the MVP website for more information. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 7, 2021, 11:14 AM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune