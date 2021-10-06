Groups kick off Marianas Village Pride campaign

Share











The community spirit was in full display last weekend as various groups worked on the medians along a major roadway on Saipan and cleaned areas in the southern part of the island.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and the Saipan Mayor’s Office staff cleaned and painted medians in San Jose at the Atkins Kroll Toyota intersection on Oct. 2 and teamed up with the Rotaract Club of Saipan for a village cleanup in Chalan Kanoa.

Apatang said the proper maintenance of the medians is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians while contributing to the Marianas’ overall beautification efforts. The Saipan Mayor’s Office committed to the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ Adopt-A-Median initiative by adopting the third median project under the program. Shirley’s Coffee Shop/Shirley’s Football Club, the Northern Marianas College, and Life in The Son Christian Fellowships have also committed to adopting medians on Saipan. Apatang calls on organizations and businesses to follow suit.

The Adopt-A-Median program was launched on Oct. 4 as part of GCEA’s Marianas Village Pride campaign, which rallies the community to take ownership and responsibility in transforming all villages throughout the Marianas through fun beautification activities and contests.

GCEA thanks Apatang, his team, the Rotaract organization, and its partners for helping to launch the MVP and Adopt-A-Median campaigns.

Schools, groups, families, and businesses can paint medians, sidewalks, or crosswalks in their villages. Students will earn service hours for their participation. GCEA will provide the paint and supplies, and the project can be completed in an afternoon or weekend. Email gceacnmi@gmail.com or visit the MVP website for more information. (PR)