Gualo Rai Youth Center temporarily closed

The Office of Youth Affairs announced yesterday that the Gualo Rai Youth Center will be temporarily closed for regular services. The facility will be used by the 807th Medical Brigade for scheduled Innovative Readiness Training activities that have been organized in partnership with the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs and the Office of the Governor, from July 12, 2023, to July 22, 2023.

“Standard working operation will continue, and our office will temporarily relocate to Koblerville Youth Learning Center,” said an Office of Youth Affairs news release yesterday. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Office of Youth Affairs at (670) 288-0023 or follow the Office of Youth Affairs on its social media platform for updates and other details. (PR)