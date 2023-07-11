USS John Finn departs Saipan after commemorative port visit

SAIPAN—The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) departed Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands last July 6 after a scheduled port visit.

The port visit provided an opportunity for the crew of John Finn to enjoy the culture and represent the U.S. Navy’s commitment to security presence in the Pacific.

“Saipan was a perfect location for the hard-working Sailors of USS John Finn to enjoy the July 4th holiday,” said Capt. Walter Mainor, commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “Destroyer Squadron 15 and John Finn want to extend our deep appreciation for the warm welcome and great hospitality our sailors received here. The islands provide an important regional base for our forces operating across the Pacific. Port visits like this one help extend our reach and highlight our commitment to strategic presence in the region.”

During the port visit, John Finn sailors had an opportunity to experience the hospitality, rich history and all that Saipan has to offer.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nathan Thies, from Chicago, talks with Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Levar Harry, from San Diego, during a menotorship expo aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), June 26. (MC2 Samantha Oblander)

 

Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Robert Williams, from Jacksonville, Florida, and Command Master Chief James Butler, from Hebron, Maryland, Sailors from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) collect trash during an environmental cleanup event during the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 3. (MC2 Samantha Oblander)

 

Quartermaster 3rd Class Daniel Reyes-Muniz, from Naguabo, Puerto Rico, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Titilayo Kayode, from Seattle—both sailors from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113)—collect trash during an environmental cleanup event during the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 3. (MC2 Samantha Oblander)

 

Sailors from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) collect trash during an environmental cleanup event during the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 3. (MC2 Samantha Oblander)

 

Sailors from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) collect trash during an environmental cleanup event during the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 3. (MC2 Samantha Oblander)

 

Sailors from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) march in a Liberation Day parade during the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 4. (MC2 Samantha Oblander)

 

Lt. Gage Gormley, from Philadelphia, and Senior Chief Fire Controlman Ricardo Gonzalez, from San Diego, render salutes as sailors from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) march in a Liberation Day parade during the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 4. (MC2 Samantha Oblander)

“This port visit is a tremendous opportunity for the John Finn crew to express strategic presence in the region, celebrate Liberation Day and highlight the value of Saipan and the Northern Mariana Islands for our forward-deployed units,” said Cmdr. Matthew Hays, commanding officer of USS John Finn. “This location is key for our team as we replenish resources and continue operations to promote peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.”

Over the course of the port visit, the crew welcomed Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas and Lt. Gov. David Atapang and Gov. Arnold Palacios of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands aboard John Finn, conducted a cleanup of American Memorial Park, and marched in Saipan’s Liberation Day parade.

John Finn is forward-deployed to Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

