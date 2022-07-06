Guam adjusts tally of COVID-19-related fatalities; 154 new cases, 16 hospitalized

Share











Guam’s Joint Information Center was notified of one previously unreported COVID-19-related fatality that is being included on the official list. The COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on June 13, 2022. The patient was a 93-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on April 11.

The JIC statement said that, after a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths, two previously counted COVID-19-related deaths have been removed and the COVID-19-related fatality count has been adjusted to 371.

“To his family and friends, Jeff, Josh and I extend our heartfelt condolences,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we recognize that re-engaging with our friends and families is an important part of moving forward, continued precautions will be necessary, especially around our elderly and our sick. We can all do our part by wearing our masks in crowded places and by availing of the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, which are safe, effective, and free.”

Also, Guam reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,119 specimens collected July 5, 2022. To date, there have been a total of 52,517 officially reported cases, 371 deaths, 835 cases in active isolation, and 51,311 not in active isolation. (Saipan Tribune)