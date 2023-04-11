Guam closer to 100% renewable energy goal—GPA

By
|
Posted on Apr 12 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Guam Power Authority general manager John Benavente presents the roadmap toward 100% renewable energy capacity at the Guam Clean Energy Transition Symposium on Monday, April 10, at the Hyatt Regency Guam. The symposium was one of the pre-conference events at the 14th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability on Monday, April 10. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

The Guam Power Authority is optimistic about its goal of achieving full renewable energy capacity sooner than expected, according to utility leadership who spoke at the Guam Clean Energy Transition Symposium at the 14th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability on Monday, April 10, at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

Guam’s target for renewable energy is to achieve 50% by 2035 and 100% by 2045, as stated in Public Law 35-46. The goal is to reduce the island’s dependence on imported fossil fuels and promote the adoption of clean and renewable energy sources. According to GPA, the island will achieve 50% renewable capacity by 2030.

“We are going to push to get to 50% five years before P.L. 35-46,” said John Cruz, GPA assistant general manager for Engineering and Technical Services.

GPA is a partner of the UOG CIS and the Guam Green Growth (G3) initiative.

GPA general manager John Benavente’s presentation also highlighted the energy projects that will enable Guam to reach the halfway point soon, including the commissioning of the Mangilao solar farm and the grid-scale 40-megawatt Energy Storage Systems in Hagåtña and Talofofo. These projects are all integrated into the island’s Clean Energy Plan (Integrated Resource Plan), according to Benavente.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero attends the Guam Clean Energy Transition Symposium on Monday, April 10, at the Hyatt Regency Guam. The symposium was one of the pre-conference events at the 14th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability on Monday, April 10. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

“We are now in the expansion stage. We are now introducing more renewables and getting the infrastructure in place,” Benavente added.

The success of these initiatives also requires community support, according to Cruz.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the government’s renewable energy programs are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the G3 Action Framework.

“Our administration and GPA share a common goal of meeting one of the sustainable development goals by ensuring access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy for all by leveraging federal investments in efficient and clean energy models and making urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts,” she said at the symposium.

Leon Guerrero added that GovGuam policies are keeping up with global trends and practices that built up the island’s clean energy transition.

Around 100 participants attended the renewable energy symposium.

The conference runs through April 15 and will feature presentations and sessions focusing on the theme “Rediscover the Depths of Our Island Abundance.”

The conference will also promote discussions about innovations and strategies that will collectively move Guam toward a sustainable future. (UOG)

Recycled materials are converted into an archway at the 14th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability on Monday, April 10, at the Hyatt Regency Guam. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

USS Ralph Johnson lends a hand to the Guam community

Posted On Apr 12 2023
, By
Karetefeat
0

Banez, Diaz to compete in Guam karate champs

Posted On Apr 11 2023
, By
0

UOG conference to feature Guam human rights lawyer and clean energy/Tetris entrepreneur 

Posted On Apr 10 2023
, By
0

Joint diplomacy enables emergency veterinary care for drug detection dog; medical evac from Palau to Guam

Posted On Apr 05 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 12, 2023, 10:17 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune