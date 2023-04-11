3 lawmakers on off-island business trips

By
|
Posted on Apr 12 2023
Share

Reps. Vincent S. Aldan (Ind-Saipan) and Denita K. Yangetmai (D-Saipan) went off-island for official business trips, while Rep. Malcom Jason Omar (Ind-Saipan) is currently in Washington, D.C. to attend a policy academy pertaining to suicide prevention.

Omar, who chairs the Health and Welfare Committee in the House of Representatives, said yesterday afternoon that he had just arrived in Washington, D.C. as part of the “Governor’s Challenge” to prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and their families.

Aldan, who chairs the House Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications Committee, said he attended the Energy Security Bootcamp conference in Louisville, Kentucky on April 4 to 6. He said he used $400 from his office funds for the plane ticket, which costs over $1,800. Aldan said the $1,400 for the ticket came out of his pocket and that he also paid for his own food, lodging, and taxi.

As of press time, Saipan Tribune was awaiting a statement from Yangetmai.

Last March 23, Aldan informed House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) that he will be out of the CNMI on official business beginning April 3 to 7, 2023.

Last March 27, Yangetmai said she will be out of the Commonwealth on official business beginning April 3 to 10, 2023.

Last April 5, Omar said he will be out of the CNMI on official business beginning April 10 to 17, 2023.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Villagomez said yesterday that Yangetmai attended the Association of Pacific Island Legislatures board meeting in Korae. Yangetmai is a member of the House Federal & Foreign Affairs Committee. Villagomez said Aldan attended to meetings/event related to utilities or power.

Omar said each “Governor’s Challenge” state will form an interagency military, veteran and civilian team to develop and implement a strategic action plan to prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and their families using a comprehensive public health approach.

Omar said Community Guidance Center director Joe Kevin Villagomez invited him to the academy. He said Villagomez was tasked by Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to lead this effort for the CNMI in strategically forming the Commonwealth’s state team.

Omar said he has been working with the team since last month, attending the Pre-Policy Academy site visit on Saipan and now with the in-person policy academy taking place in Washington D.C. on April 11 to 13.

He said the event is hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 12, 2023, 10:12 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune