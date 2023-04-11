3 lawmakers on off-island business trips

Share











Reps. Vincent S. Aldan (Ind-Saipan) and Denita K. Yangetmai (D-Saipan) went off-island for official business trips, while Rep. Malcom Jason Omar (Ind-Saipan) is currently in Washington, D.C. to attend a policy academy pertaining to suicide prevention.

Omar, who chairs the Health and Welfare Committee in the House of Representatives, said yesterday afternoon that he had just arrived in Washington, D.C. as part of the “Governor’s Challenge” to prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and their families.

Aldan, who chairs the House Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications Committee, said he attended the Energy Security Bootcamp conference in Louisville, Kentucky on April 4 to 6. He said he used $400 from his office funds for the plane ticket, which costs over $1,800. Aldan said the $1,400 for the ticket came out of his pocket and that he also paid for his own food, lodging, and taxi.

As of press time, Saipan Tribune was awaiting a statement from Yangetmai.

Last March 23, Aldan informed House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) that he will be out of the CNMI on official business beginning April 3 to 7, 2023.

Last March 27, Yangetmai said she will be out of the Commonwealth on official business beginning April 3 to 10, 2023.

Last April 5, Omar said he will be out of the CNMI on official business beginning April 10 to 17, 2023.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Villagomez said yesterday that Yangetmai attended the Association of Pacific Island Legislatures board meeting in Korae. Yangetmai is a member of the House Federal & Foreign Affairs Committee. Villagomez said Aldan attended to meetings/event related to utilities or power.

Omar said each “Governor’s Challenge” state will form an interagency military, veteran and civilian team to develop and implement a strategic action plan to prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and their families using a comprehensive public health approach.

Omar said Community Guidance Center director Joe Kevin Villagomez invited him to the academy. He said Villagomez was tasked by Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to lead this effort for the CNMI in strategically forming the Commonwealth’s state team.

Omar said he has been working with the team since last month, attending the Pre-Policy Academy site visit on Saipan and now with the in-person policy academy taking place in Washington D.C. on April 11 to 13.

He said the event is hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.