Guam construction contractor to pay $141,755 in back wages

By
|
Posted on Aug 14 2020

Tag:
Share

HAGATNA, Guam—After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, Citi Development & Construction Inc.—a construction contractor in Guam—will pay $141,755 to 57 employees for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime, minimum wage and recordkeeping requirements. The employer also will pay $23,000 in penalties.

WHD investigators found that Citi Development & Construction Inc. paid employees overtime hours at straight-time rates, resulting in $138,565 in unpaid wages. WHD also found the employer failed to pay drivers who transported workers between barracks and job sites on the company’s behalf – before and after their work shifts – a total of $3,190 in unpaid wages for that time. Citi Development also failed to record some of the straight-time wages they paid workers for hours worked beyond 40 in a week, violating federal recordkeeping requirements. 

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that workers get paid all the wages they have legally earned,” said Wage and Hour district director Terence Trotter in Honolulu, Hawaii. “The Wage and Hour Division will continue to enforce the law so all employers abide by the same rules. We encourage other employers in this industry to use the results of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices, and to avoid violations like those found in this case.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NAVFAC Pacific awards $44M contract for projects in Guam

Posted On Aug 14 2020
, By
0

Guam governor tests positive

Posted On Aug 12 2020
, By
0

UOG injected $349M into Guam’s economy in 2019

Posted On Aug 11 2020
, By
0

Guam gov takes issue with CDC label

Posted On Aug 10 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 14, 2020, 1:11 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune