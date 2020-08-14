BREAKING NEWS: CNMI total now at 50
The CNMI marks a grim milestone today with one more person confirmed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 50 cases.
The individual has been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring and CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most additional immediate contacts (close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.
CHCC is currently investigating this case and will release other relevant information as soon as it becomes available. More details later.