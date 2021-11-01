Guam COVID-related deaths climb to 242, with 7 new additions

By
|
Posted on Nov 02 2021
Share

Guam’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 242 yesterday, with the Joint Information Center reporting four more deaths on top of the three deaths that were reported last Friday.

According to the JIC news release, Guam’s 239th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 29, 2021. The patient was a 78-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 22, 2021. 

The 240th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 30, 2021. The patient was a 46-year-old male, vaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 29, 2021. 

The 241st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Oct. 31, 2021. The patient was a 63-year-old female, unvaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 28, 2021. 

The 242nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 31, 2021. The patient was a 95-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 20, 2021. 

Guam’s 236th, 237th, and 238th COVID-19-related deaths occurred at the GRMC on Oct. 14 and 28.

The 236th case was an unvaccinated 68-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 24 and was pronounced dead on Oct. 14.

The 237th case was a partially vaccinated 64-year-old male. He tested positive on Oct. 10 and was pronounced dead on Oct. 28.

The 238th was an unvaccinated 57-year-old male. He tested positive on Oct. 10 and was pronounced dead on Oct. 28.

The JIC also reported that, as of Oct. 31, there are 53 individuals in Guam hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 53, 25 are vaccinated and 28 are unvaccinated.

The JIC news release yesterday quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I are deeply saddened by the passing of more of our island brothers and sisters, and we ask the community to join us in prayer as we extend our sincerest condolences to their loved ones in mourning. Remembering the lives of those we have lost to this virus especially as the holidays draw near should give us pause. Let’s honor their legacies and do everything that we can to protect all those around us.”

Before that, it quoted Leon Guerrero as saying last Friday that the best way to honor the lives lost to the virus is to make use of every preventative measure available. “This pandemic continues to test us, and losing more loved ones to this virus reminds us that we must continue to fight back and protect ourselves and our loved ones from infection. Let’s honor the lives and legacies of all those lost to this disease by staying our course, getting vaccinated, and doing everything we can to reduce our risk of exposure,” she said.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest, how concerned are you about the new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the CNMI?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 2, 2021, 6:09 AM
Rain
Rain
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 1 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune