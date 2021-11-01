Guam COVID-related deaths climb to 242, with 7 new additions

Share











Guam’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 242 yesterday, with the Joint Information Center reporting four more deaths on top of the three deaths that were reported last Friday.

According to the JIC news release, Guam’s 239th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 29, 2021. The patient was a 78-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 22, 2021.

The 240th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 30, 2021. The patient was a 46-year-old male, vaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 29, 2021.

The 241st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Oct. 31, 2021. The patient was a 63-year-old female, unvaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 28, 2021.

The 242nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 31, 2021. The patient was a 95-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 20, 2021.

Guam’s 236th, 237th, and 238th COVID-19-related deaths occurred at the GRMC on Oct. 14 and 28.

The 236th case was an unvaccinated 68-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 24 and was pronounced dead on Oct. 14.

The 237th case was a partially vaccinated 64-year-old male. He tested positive on Oct. 10 and was pronounced dead on Oct. 28.

The 238th was an unvaccinated 57-year-old male. He tested positive on Oct. 10 and was pronounced dead on Oct. 28.

The JIC also reported that, as of Oct. 31, there are 53 individuals in Guam hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 53, 25 are vaccinated and 28 are unvaccinated.

The JIC news release yesterday quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I are deeply saddened by the passing of more of our island brothers and sisters, and we ask the community to join us in prayer as we extend our sincerest condolences to their loved ones in mourning. Remembering the lives of those we have lost to this virus especially as the holidays draw near should give us pause. Let’s honor their legacies and do everything that we can to protect all those around us.”

Before that, it quoted Leon Guerrero as saying last Friday that the best way to honor the lives lost to the virus is to make use of every preventative measure available. “This pandemic continues to test us, and losing more loved ones to this virus reminds us that we must continue to fight back and protect ourselves and our loved ones from infection. Let’s honor the lives and legacies of all those lost to this disease by staying our course, getting vaccinated, and doing everything we can to reduce our risk of exposure,” she said.