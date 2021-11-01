Tina Sablan wants to run for governor

Share











Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) wants to run for governor under the NMI Democratic Party in the November 2022 general elections and has already submitted her letter of intent to seek the party’s nomination.

Sablan, 39, said she has spent the better part of her adult life advocating and fighting for good governance in the Commonwealth—as a legislator, as a journalist, as a citizen, and daughter of the Marianas.

“I am proud of our collective efforts to reorganize and mobilize the Democratic Party, and to push constantly for a government that is fair, ethical, responsive, and accountable to the people it serves,” she said in her two-page letter of intent that she submitted to NMI Democratic Party chair Nola K. Hix.

Hix confirmed last night that she received Sablan’s letter Sunday night. Saipan Tribune obtained a copy of the letter yesterday.

Hix disclosed that four others have already submitted their letters of intent to run as governor.

She said three submitted their letters of intent last Saturday, while one did so on Monday last week.

Hix said the party will be making their determination soon as to who will be their selected candidate for governor as the deadline to submit letters of intent was yesterday, Nov. 1.

She said the party will be announcing its choice of candidates this Thursday, Citizenship Day.

When asked who the four others are, Hix said it was agreed that all names would remain confidential, in the spirit of good sportsmanship and considering that only one candidate would be selected by the party.

In her letter of intent, Sablan said she is fully committed to the vision laid out in the Democratic Party platform of a “safe, just, healthy, and beautiful Commonwealth, where the rule of law prevails, prosperity is shared, and economic development raises the quality of life for all.”

“And I am ready and willing to help lead our people to a more helpful and equitable future, as their governor and faithful public servant,” Sablan said.

Last July 15, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres disclosed his intent to seek re-election. He later named Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan) as his running mate.

Last Oct. 21, Lt. Gov. Arnold Indalecio Palacios and Saipan Mayor David Mundo Apatang officially declared their candidacy as governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. They’re currently running as independent.