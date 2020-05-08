Guam Guard honors nurses

Capt. Francis Nicdao is assigned to the Guam Air National Guard’s 254th Air Base Group as a clinical nurse. She is part of a unique team that manages the overall group’s readiness, operations and health maintenance. In her civilian capacity, Nicdao is a registered nurse and nurse manager at a local clinic. “I joined the Air Guard for a variety of reasons both personal and professional. Joining the Air Guard allowed me to lead as a commissioned officer to serve my country as a nurse,” she said. (JOANNA DELFIN, GUAM NATIONAL GUARD)

National Nurses Week began yesterday, May 6, and will end on May 12, which is the birthday of the original founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

As part of this occasion the Guam National Guard recognizes the contribution nurses make to the local military and in the community. “We want to say thank you for giving of yourself to serve our island and our nation, but especially the people in our community,” said the Guam National Guard in a statement yesterday. (PR)

1st Lt. Dan Romulo is assigned to the Guam Army National Guard’s medical detachment as a medical surgical nurse. In his Guam Army National Guard capacity, he serves as a case manager, providing professional case management and health promotion to all GUARNG soldiers. In his civilian capacity, he is a registered nurse with the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam’s occupational health clinic. “I became an Army nurse to challenge myself. To see what I can do for the Army and what the Army can do for me in terms of developing my skills. Being an Army nurse, there are so many opportunities,” said Romulo. (JOANNA DELFIN, GUAM NATIONAL GUARD)

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated.

