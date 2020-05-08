Guam Guard honors nurses
Tag: Guam Guard
National Nurses Week began yesterday, May 6, and will end on May 12, which is the birthday of the original founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.
As part of this occasion the Guam National Guard recognizes the contribution nurses make to the local military and in the community. “We want to say thank you for giving of yourself to serve our island and our nation, but especially the people in our community,” said the Guam National Guard in a statement yesterday. (PR)