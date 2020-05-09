BREAKING NEWS: One new COVID-19 case in NMI
Tag: NMI
A 67-year-old male resident of Guam who had just arrived on Saipan was confirmed positive for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the CNMI is now 16.
The new case was identified through the airport surveillance process and confirmed positive at the Commonwealth Health Center Laboratory today.
The individual was screened and tested upon arrival today, May 9, 2020. He is presently isolated at Kanoa Resort, a designated site. Contact tracing has begun for close contacts, including other passengers aboard the flight.
More details later.