Guam Guard hosts Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

Apr 27 2023

National Guard chiefs of staff from Region VII render a solemn salute at the Guam National Guard Fallen Heroes Memorial in Barrigada, April 18, 2023. (Photos by MARK SCOTT/GUAM NATIONAL GUARD)

BARRIGADA, Guam—National Guard chiefs of staff from seven states visited Guam this week, as part of the ongoing efforts to prioritize Guam in regional and national defense strategy.

The seven U.S. Army Colonels, arriving from as far away as New Mexico and Colorado, spent three days tackling common issues, sharing best practices, and gaining an understanding of the cultural, historic, and geopolitical uniqueness of the island.

Col. David Santos, chief of joint staff for the Guam National Guard, invited his regional counterparts not only to strengthen relationships, but to understand some of the issues specific to Guam.

“With Guam being the only National Guard element this far West, it is important for us to sustain, build, and enhance our relationships with our regional partners to support each other,” said Santos. “You won’t understand the region until you put your foot on the ground and understand our culture, our people, and most importantly, our strategic location and the challenges we face.”

Col. Nathaniel Carper, chief of staff of the New Mexico National Guard, was among the visitors to the 30 by 10-mile island of approximately 160,000 U.S. Citizens.

National Guard chiefs of staff from Region VII visit a historical site with a cannon from the Spanish Colonial Era in Hagatna, Guam April 18, 2023. The delegation spent three days on the island to discuss regional issues, share best practices, and gain a better understanding of the uniqueness of Guam’s operational and cultural environment.

 

U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Carper, chief of staff of the New Mexico National Guard, visits the War in the Pacific National Park Asan Overlook Memorial in Guam, April 18, 2023. The memorial, which honors the nearly 2,000 Guamanians who lost their lives during the World War II occupation of Guam, was part of a cultural tour given during a Chief of Staff Advisory Council Conference for Region VII, hosted by the Guam Guard.

 

U.S. Army Col. Shawn Fullenbach, chief of staff of the Utah National Guard, takes a photograph of Guam’s scenery during the first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council Conference in Hagatna, Guam May 18, 2022.

“It’s a phenomenal experience to understand,” said Carper. “We’ve heard a lot about the tyranny of distance during our visit here the last few days, and we’ve really come to appreciate that and understand the true expansiveness of the Pacific.”

In addition to working groups and meetings, the colonels visited with Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, and military officials from Joint Region Marianas headquarters. After work, they visited cultural and historical sites, and attended the Chamorro Village night market.

Brig. Gen. Mike Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, thanked the colonels during his opening remarks, and conveyed a sense of urgency to prepare for the defense of Guam.

“World War 2 is a black and white war in our collective memory, with much of what remains being old photographs and videos. But for those of us on Guam like my grandmother, who was forced to watch while her brother and son were beheaded by an invading force, it is still very much in living color. It is red blood on white sand, in front of blue ocean and sky. So thank you, chiefs, for taking the time to travel all this way. I hope you get a sense of that color while you are here.” said Cruz. (Guam National Guard Public Affairs)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

