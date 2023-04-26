Pet of the week: Maggie

By
|
Posted on Apr 27 2023

Tag:
Share

Maggie is a long-legged female terrier mix. She is super-friendly and loves being loved. This tall girl is always smiling. She walks great on a leash, but will follow you everywhere without one too.

Also, previously featured puppies Maia, Iris, and Coco are still in need of a home!

If you’re interested in adopting Maggie or any of the puppies, please contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido for more information.

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). You can also make your way to the shelter to check out more dogs available for adoption!

For inquiries about veterinary services please reach out to Saipan Humane Society at info@saipanhumanesociety.org or Whatsapp +1 (670) 838-7387.

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

MRA-
0

‘Hollywood’ tops ATV Enduro race

Posted On Apr 27 2023
, By
JOEY CONNOLLY
0

Gulielmus Shakespeare was baptized on April 26, 1564; happy birthday, Shakespeare on April 23, 1564? Maybe.

Posted On Apr 26 2023
, By
BASA
0

Lady Blue Jays, Hotshots blast past softball foes

Posted On Apr 26 2023
, By
Pacific
0

Minogue: Games will be delivered successfully

Posted On Apr 25 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 24, 2023

Posted On Apr 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 27, 2023, 6:11 AM
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune