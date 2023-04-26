Pet of the week: Maggie

Share











Maggie is a long-legged female terrier mix. She is super-friendly and loves being loved. This tall girl is always smiling. She walks great on a leash, but will follow you everywhere without one too.

Also, previously featured puppies Maia, Iris, and Coco are still in need of a home!

If you’re interested in adopting Maggie or any of the puppies, please contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido for more information.

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). You can also make your way to the shelter to check out more dogs available for adoption!

For inquiries about veterinary services please reach out to Saipan Humane Society at info@saipanhumanesociety.org or Whatsapp +1 (670) 838-7387.

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!