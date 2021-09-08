Guam logs 152nd, 153rd COVID deaths

Posted on Sep 09 2021

The Joint Information Center in Guam reported Tuesday the island’s 152nd and 153rd COVID-19-related deaths, and that there are currently 63 individuals who are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 63 hospitalized, 31 are unvaccinated.

Guam’s 152nd COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 70-year-old male who had tested positive for COVID-19. He was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 5. Guam identified its 153rd COVID-19-related death after reviewing past death certificates. The patient was an unvaccinated 34-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Aug. 25.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and said that the virus “knows no bounds.”

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those lost to this deadly virus. COVID-19 knows no bounds; with no location completely free of it, no age completely safe from it. Because of this, we must create boundaries around our community. We can do this by getting vaccinated, wearing our masks around those outside of our household, and practicing social distancing,” said Leon Guerrero.

In related news, during a virtual news briefing yesterday, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña said she believes the CNMI’s current COVID-19 protocols are working, and added that CHCC and the CNMI’s other health policy leaders are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situations of other islands in the region.

“We’re watching what’s happening in Guam and what’s happening in Hawaii, and the protocols that we have set [for the CNMI], in my opinion, are working. …We’re trying to identify individuals [who test positive for COVID-19], and we’ve identified them on arrival or on Day 5 [of quarantine]. …We’re still doing community-based testing, testing at the hospital facility, in schools, and we are still identifying [individuals with COVID-19] that are arriving at the airport,” said Muña.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

