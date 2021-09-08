Magofna, Vaiagae draw ballot slots

Share











Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party will be No. 1 on the ballot, while Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party will be No. 2 when they square off on Oct. 16 for the special election to fill a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat.

Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla Igitol said that Magofna picked her own number during the drawing of the candidates’ slot on the ballots yesterday, while Vaiagae’s son picked his mother’s number.

Present for the Democratic Party at the drawing held at CEC’s office in Susupe were Magofna, Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), former representative Franklin Babauta, and Luella Marciano. Present for the Republican Party were Vaiagae, Vaiagae’s husband and son, and Darren Flores.

The CEC board of commissioners will hold a meeting tomorrow, Friday, at 3pm, at the CEC conference room in Susupe, where they are expected to certify the candidacy of Magofna and Vaiagae. The commissioners are also going to approve the ballot layout and the designated polling places.

The proposed polling place for early voting will be near the Carolinian Affairs Office in Garapan, which was also the venue of early voting during the March 2019 special election.

On election day, the proposed polling place will be Oleai Elementary School for San Jose Precinct 3A, and Garapan Elementary School for Precinct 3B Garapan.

The manual counting of votes will likely be at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Registration is still ongoing and the last day to register is Sept. 17. The seven-day early voting will start on Oct. 9. The deadline to request for an absentee ballot is Sept 21.

The special election is being held to fill the Precinct 3 seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco.