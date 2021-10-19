Guam logs 223rd COVID-19-related death

Share











The Joint Information Center in Guam announced Monday the island’s 223rd COVID-19-related death—a vaccinated 68-year-old male with underlying health conditions.

According to the JIC, the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 15.

JIC also reported that there are currently 52 individuals on Guam hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the 52, 29 are unvaccinated, 22 are vaccinated, and 1 is ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Monday that she, first gentleman Jeff Cook, and Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio express their deepest condolences to those on Guam who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and urged the Guam community to “prevent more days of sadness and mourning” by using the preventative measures against COVID-19 that are available to them.