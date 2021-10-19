Tanapag Youth Center renovations complete

Share











The renovations at the Tanapag Youth Center have been completed and dates for a soft reopen and ribbon-cutting ceremony are in the works, said Division of Youth Services Family and Youth Enhancement Program supervisor Jennifer Tanaka last Friday.

The Division of Youth Services is now in the process of obtaining several licenses and clearances for the youth center, including building approval from the Department of Public Works, fire safety approval, child care services licensing through the CNMI Child Care Licensing Program, and others, Tanaka added.

Tanaka said she is excited, though, about the reopening, as the center saw many young visitors before it was closed in early 2020 for renovations to improve and extend the center’s kitchen, build a new classroom, and revamp existing parts of the center.

“I’m very excited because it was a very active center before it closed down for renovations; a lot of kids go there. Once we reopen and announce that we’re ready, I really hope that they come back because it’s for them and it’s for free,” she said.

Saipan Tribune reported in September that the renovations of the center were made possible through a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that DYS applied for through the Northern Marianas Housing Corp.