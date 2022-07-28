Guam reports 3 COVID-19-related deaths

Posted on Jul 29 2022

Guam’s Joint Information Center announced late Wednesday that the U.S. territory recorded three more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the island’s death toll from COVID-19 to 380.

According to the JIC, the 378th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on July 20, 2022. The patient was a 51-year-old male, fully vaccinated with one booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 20.

The 379th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on July 22, 2022. The patient was a 54-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 18.

The 380th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on July 24, 2022. The patient was a 66-year-old male, without a record of vaccination, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 18.

“[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I pray for their families, that they may find comfort in their time of grief. The losses are great and our island mourns with their families in their most difficult time,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our community has lost too much to this pandemic. We must get back to basics in order to combat this virus. By doing all we can as individuals, we can build a stronger community. Wear your mask, get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick. The way to keep our most vulnerable loved ones safe is to continue our mitigation measures.”

