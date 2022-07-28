SCC August meeting to feature 500 Sails and PSS Co-Op Program

The monthly general membership meeting of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 11:30am to 1pm at the Queens Hall of the Kensington Hotel Saipan.

Spotlight presentation will be presented by the 500 Sails’ executive director Pete Perez and Cultural Maritime Training Center director Marjorie Daria. They will introduce the CMTC.

Brandon S. Nicholas, the program coordinator of the Public School System’s Cooperative Education Program “Building Tomorrow’s Workforce,” will hold talk more about the program and how it benefits the CNMI community.

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member. The SCC is accepting reservations of six or more. To reserve or for more information, contact the SCC office at (670) 234-7150 or email coordinator@saipanchamber.com. (PR)

