Guam reports its 267th COVID-19-related death

The Joint Information Center in Guam reported on Dec. 7 the island’s 267th COVID-19-related death—an unvaccinated 85-year-old female.

Guam’s most recent COVID-19-related death had tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 29 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 1.

Guam acting governor Joshua Tenorio provided a statement in the JIC’s Dec. 7 news release. On the behalf of Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Tenorio said they both “pray for solace for her friends and family.” Also in the statement, Tenorio encouraged the Guam community to make use of all the public health mitigation measures available to them, especially during the holiday season as families and friends hold gatherings.

“With the holidays here, we must remain persistent with our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at upcoming gatherings. Continue to wear your mask around others who are not within your immediate household, keep a safe and healthy distance between yourself and others, and do not attend a social gathering if you are sick,” said Tenorio. “Most importantly, get vaccinated if you are eligible and get your booster shot if it’s been six months or more. These are all important measures to emerge from this holiday season stronger.”

In a separate news release, the JIC reported on Dec. 8 that there are seven individuals in Guam who are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the seven, five are vaccinated and two are unvaccinated. Of the seven hospitalized, one is receiving Intensive Care Unit-level treatment and one is on a ventilator.

Last week, JIC reported three COVID-19-related fatalities.

The 264th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Nov. 26, 2021. The patient was a 68-year-old female, unvaccinated. She tested positive on Nov.10, 2021.

The 265th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Nov. 30, 2021. The patient was a 36-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Nov. 20, 2021.

The 266th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 1, 2021. The patient was a 54-year-old female, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 29, 2021.