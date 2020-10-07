Guam sees two more fatalities

Guam saw two more fatalities yesterday, both of them known to be COVID-19 positive cases, raising the island’s tally of COVID-19-related deaths to 57.

According to the Joint Information Center, Guam’s 56th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 8:48am, yesterday. The patient was a 69-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. The 69-year-old female was admitted to GMH on Sept. 23 and tested positive upon admission.

Guam’s 57th COVID-19-related fatality also happened at GMH at approximately 12:47pm. The patient was a 61-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH last Sept. 4 and was also a known positive case.

“Our days have been too full of moments of silence. To those who loved her, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. She said that this virus is “unrelenting and will continue to test our resolve.” She urged the Guam community to keep their commitment to doing what they can to make Guam a safer place.

Additionally, one Guam Department of Education employee tested positive for COVID-19 last Oct. 6. The GDOE confirmed that the recent positive case of their employee was identified at John F. Kennedy High School, and was a contact tracing effort. According to JIC, areas of the campus will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed, and employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.

