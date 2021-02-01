Guerrero rallies Chamber to adopt fundamental shift in tourism strategy

By
|
Posted on Feb 02 2021
Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo, leftmost, swears in the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s new officers and board members, which include, from second from left, Velma Palacios of IT&E, Das Krishnan of Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan, Janice Tenorio of IT&E, Marcia Calvo of Calvo’s Insurance, Joe Guerrero of Naked Fish Bar & Grill, Shayne Villanueva of Aon Insurance, and Michael Johnson of Deloitte,  at the nonprofit’s annual gala last Saturday at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Hall. 

A call for a strong, better Marianas is on the line, and the Saipan business community must be at the forefront, helping lead the way, according to new Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Joseph C. Guerrero soon after being sworn into office last Saturday at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Hall.

“The work is in front of us,” he said, speaking before an audience of business owners and changemakers at the non-profit’s annual gala.

Part of what must be done, he said, is aligning the work the business community does with the goals of Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers to pivot the CNMI’s tourism industry toward attracting higher-end tourists, limiting visitor arrivals to sustainable levels, to ensure that the islands’ natural resources are sustained.

This is in contrast, he said, to the decades-old model of “selling” the islands to as many travelers as possible, who then increase the amount of stress on the local environment, public infrastructure and services, and the community, yet with lower returns on investment.

“It’s imperative [that] every business and government agency adopt this fundamental shift in strategy and carefully review its potential impact on their operations. There will be some losses and some gains, but with this new mindset and direction, our people, our islands, and our community will be the most important of winners,” he added.

The proposed changes, which many of the Chamber members have started to implement, would include leasing newer and more appealing lodging and amenities to include dining and bar facilities, ensuring that sightseeing destinations are clean and well-maintained, and the establishment of more attractive personal care and other service businesses that would meet the demands of high-end visitors.

“The transformation of Fiesta Resort [& Spa Saipan] to a Crowne Plaza Resort is only the beginning. Hyatt Regency is expected to pour substantial investments in their facilities in the near future, should their lease be renewed,” he said.

Guerrero also spoke of the urgent need to push improvements to public infrastructure, such as a new Beach Road from the Pacific Islands Club Saipan to the American Memorial Park, which will have sidewalks, bike lanes, and other features to make it safe for all, as well as the “iconic stretch of road” from the Kingfisher Golf Course to the Bird Island lookout.

“Garapan Core will receive the much-needed major facelift, with new pavement, trail and street lighting, and regulations to hold establishments to a higher standard to provide a safe, clean, and attractive environment for both residents and visitors to safely dine, shop, and relax.”

The new president also took pride in the new Northern Marianas College that is being built.

The ‘Hafa Adai Tirow’ spirit
Guerrero also appealed to each and every member of the Chamber to embrace the “Hafa Adai Tirow” spirit and taking pride in the uniqueness of the indigenous culture.

“Our islands’ indigenous people make us unique, and this should be a big part of how we attract high-end travelers. …We need to share and display the Chamorro and Refaluwasch culture, language, music, history, and art throughout our businesses and organizations,” he said.

The Chamber president reiterated the need for its members to promote the “Hafa Adai Tirow” pledge, in partnership with the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Indigenous Affairs Office, the Carolinian Affairs Office, and other stakeholders.

Guerrero expressed appreciation to businesses such as the Joeten Supermarkets, Inas’ Kitchen, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Great Harvest Bread, Naked Fish, and The Shack for implementing the “Hafa Adai” or “Tirow” greeting to customers, as well as artists in companies such as 670 Rocksteady and Tribe Marianas for their vision to build awareness and pride of the Marianas.

“It’s our turn to pitch in and join this cause,” he said.

Aside from Guerrero, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce also welcomed a new set of officers and board members, including Shayne Villanueva of Aon Insurance (vice president), Marcia Calvo of Calvo’s Insurance (Secretary), Mike Johnson of Deloitte (Treasurer), Das Krishnan of Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan, Velma Palacios of IT&E, Janice Tenorio of IT&E, Alex Sablan of TanHoldings, and Glen Hunter of The Shack.

Iva Maurin | Author
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com
