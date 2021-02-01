Knights perfect in opener

Share











It’s a sweet sweep for Mt. Carmel School 1 in the opening week of the boys high school division in the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4v4 Beach Volleyball League.

The Knights debuted against Agape Christian School on Court 4 at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan last Saturday and took a 21-13 win before prevailing in their next five matches for an unbeaten 6-0 record in the 10-team field. Mt. Carmel 1 has Sam Ryu, Jun Beom Kim, Merrick Toves, Jeremiah Diaz, Richard Steele, and Brandon Lee on its roster, while Randy Steele calls the shot for the squad.

“Strong work for our boys this weekend despite a loaded schedule,” Randy said.

After their first victory in the season, the Knights got their second on Court 1 as they eased past Saipan International School 2, 21-7. Next up for Mt. Carmel 1 was Grace Christian Academy and Randy’s wards extended their streak to three after beating the Eagles on Court 3, 21-12.

The Knights stayed on Court 3 for their fourth game and this time held Marianas High School 1 to single digit for a 21-8 triumph. Mt. Carmel 1 then moved to Court 2 to face Agape 2 and kept its winning ways after topping the Torchbearers, 21-11.

For their final assignment in the opener, Mt. Carmel 1 players were incidentally pitted against their schoolmates playing for Mt. Carmel 2 and the former went on to complete the sweep with a 21-15 win on Court 1.

Mt. Carmel 1 was the lone squad to have an unblemished record in the opening week of the boys division to lead the team standings. MHS 1, with its 4-1 mark, is in second place and is followed by GCA (3-1), SIS 2 (3-2), Mt. Carmel 2 (3-2), MHS 2 (2-4), SIS 1 (1-3), MHS 3 (1-3) Agape 1 (1-4), and Agape 2 (0-4).

Before falling to Mt. Carmel 1, MHS 1 won its first three matches—downing MCS 2, 21-14, and MHS 3, 21-12, on Court 2, and edging Agape 1 on Court 1, 21-16. The Dolphins then closed out the day with a 21-17 triumph over Agape 2 on Court 4, 21-17.

Other results on Court 4 had MHS 2 outclassing Agape 2, 21-12; SIS 2 also prevailing against Agape 2, 21-7; and Mt. Carmel 2 defeating MHS 2, 21-15. Over on Court 3, GCA debuted with a 15-21 win over MHS 2; Mt, Carmel 2 nipped MHS 3, 21-19; SIS 1 downed MHS 2, 21-18; and MHS 2 nosed out Agape 1, 21-19.

On Court 1, Agape 1 had a split, winning against SIS 1 first, 21-19, before losing to GCA, 9-21. MHS 3 also played on Court 1 and topped MHS 2, 21-15. On Court 2, SIS 1 triumphed in the all-Geckos duel after taking a 21-15 victory against SIS 2, while the latter bounced back with a 21-16 win over MHS 3. In other results on Court 2, GCA topped SIS 1, 21-13, and Mt. Carmel 2 beat SIS 2, 21-15.

Meanwhile, the boys division teams will take a break this weekend to give way to the girls division matches and will return to the Fiesta sand courts on Feb. 13 for the last set of preliminary games.