Knights perfect in opener

By
|
Posted on Feb 02 2021
Share

Mt. Carmel School 1’s Merrick Toves returns to Grace Christian Academy during their game in the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4v4 Beach Volleyball League last Saturday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan sand courts. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

It’s a sweet sweep for Mt. Carmel School 1 in the opening week of the boys high school division in the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4v4 Beach Volleyball League.

The Knights debuted against Agape Christian School on Court 4 at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan last Saturday and took a 21-13 win before prevailing in their next five matches for an unbeaten 6-0 record in the 10-team field. Mt. Carmel 1 has Sam Ryu, Jun Beom Kim, Merrick Toves, Jeremiah Diaz, Richard Steele, and Brandon Lee on its roster, while Randy Steele calls the shot for the squad.

“Strong work for our boys this weekend despite a loaded schedule,” Randy said.

After their first victory in the season, the Knights got their second on Court 1 as they eased past Saipan International School 2, 21-7. Next up for Mt. Carmel 1 was Grace Christian Academy and Randy’s wards extended their streak to three after beating the Eagles on Court 3, 21-12.

Grace Christian Academy, left, and Saipan International School players battle in the net. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The Knights stayed on Court 3 for their fourth game and this time held Marianas High School 1 to single digit for a 21-8 triumph. Mt. Carmel 1 then moved to Court 2 to face Agape 2 and kept its winning ways after topping the Torchbearers, 21-11.

For their final assignment in the opener, Mt. Carmel 1 players were incidentally pitted against their schoolmates playing for Mt. Carmel 2 and the former went on to complete the sweep with a 21-15 win on Court 1.

Mt. Carmel 1 was the lone squad to have an unblemished record in the opening week of the boys division to lead the team standings. MHS 1, with its 4-1 mark, is in second place and is followed by GCA (3-1), SIS 2 (3-2), Mt. Carmel 2 (3-2), MHS 2 (2-4), SIS 1 (1-3), MHS 3 (1-3) Agape 1 (1-4), and Agape 2 (0-4).

A Marianas High School player in action during their game against Mt. Carmel School 2 in the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic 4v4 Beach Volleyball League last Saturday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan sand courts. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Before falling to Mt. Carmel 1, MHS 1 won its first three matches—downing MCS 2, 21-14, and MHS 3, 21-12, on Court 2, and edging Agape 1 on Court 1, 21-16. The Dolphins then closed out the day with a 21-17 triumph over Agape 2 on Court 4, 21-17.

Other results on Court 4 had MHS 2 outclassing Agape 2, 21-12; SIS 2 also prevailing against Agape 2, 21-7; and Mt. Carmel 2 defeating MHS 2, 21-15. Over on Court 3, GCA debuted with a 15-21 win over MHS 2; Mt, Carmel 2 nipped MHS 3, 21-19; SIS 1 downed MHS 2, 21-18; and MHS 2 nosed out Agape 1, 21-19.

On Court 1, Agape 1 had a split, winning against SIS 1 first, 21-19, before losing to GCA, 9-21. MHS 3 also played on Court 1 and topped MHS 2, 21-15. On Court 2, SIS 1 triumphed in the all-Geckos duel after taking a 21-15 victory against SIS 2, while the latter bounced back with a 21-16 win over MHS 3. In other results on Court 2, GCA topped SIS 1, 21-13, and Mt. Carmel 2 beat SIS 2, 21-15.

Meanwhile, the boys division teams will take a break this weekend to give way to the girls division matches and will return to the Fiesta sand courts on Feb. 13 for the last set of preliminary games.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Community Briefs - January 29, 2021

Posted On Jan 29 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2021

Posted On Jan 27 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Project HOPE: Healthy Oceans & People Empowerment

Posted On Jan 28 2021
10

10 ways to help the Earth

Posted On Jan 21 2021
Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

February 2, 2021, 12:56 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune