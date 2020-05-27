Gym comeback: Don’t do too much too soon

Share







Itching to get back to the gym after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Go ahead, but take it slow.

With the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force easing restrictions on the operations of various establishments on island, including allowing the reopening of gyms, Saipan Tribune columnist and certified trainer Dre Delos Santos understands people’s desire to make up for lost ground. However, he cautioned them from going overboard too early and growing impatient while waiting for results.

“After a long lay-off, be judicious about your workload. Gradually increase the intensity of your training instead of going straight into what you were doing prior to the lockdown. If you try to bite off more than you can chew, or more accurately, do too much too soon, your chances of getting injured will go up,” Delos Santos said.

“Unless you’ve been able to navigate around zero equipment and train with the same amount of effort, it’s fair to say there will be small losses in muscle and strength. Don’t freak out, though. It won’t take long for those positive adaptations to occur. So, don’t go on a highly restrictive protocol as a means to jumpstart,” he added.

The Gold’s Gym personal trainer and graduate of Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Science at the University of Hawaii-Manoa also said protein is key.

“This is a no brainer: the chief ingredient for improvements in body composition has always been protein,” De Los Santos said.

Gold’s Gym reopens June 1

After nearly two months of suspending its operations, Gold’s Gym will reopen its door to clients on June 1, according to assistant manager Natalie Cruz.

Social distancing rule will be strictly implemented, as Gold Gym’s has rearranged the setup of its equipment and activity areas to adhere to the safety guidelines.

Those attending group classes or working out with personal trainers are advised to get in touch with their mentors for scheduling as slots in classes may be limited along with the hours of activities.

Operation hours are from 5:30am to 9pm from Monday to Friday and from 7am to 7pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Latte Built Oleai is open

Another health and fitness facility on island, Latte Built, has resumed its operations yesterday, but only at its Oleai branch.

Latte Built receptionist Rosa Litulumar said they are only accepting 10 people for every one hour of session to observe the social distancing rules. She recommended that visitors, whether regular member or newcomers, sign up with their App or make a call first for easier access to schedule.