Gym comeback: Don’t do too much too soon

By
|
Posted on May 28 2020
Share

Gold’s Gym Saipan will resume operations on June 1 after nearly two months of closing its door to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Krizel Tuazon)

Itching to get back to the gym after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Go ahead, but take it slow.

With the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force easing restrictions on the operations of various establishments on island, including allowing the reopening of gyms, Saipan Tribune columnist and certified trainer Dre Delos Santos understands people’s desire to make up for lost ground. However, he cautioned them from going overboard too early and growing impatient while waiting for results.

“After a long lay-off, be judicious about your workload. Gradually increase the intensity of your training instead of going straight into what you were doing prior to the lockdown. If you try to bite off more than you can chew, or more accurately, do too much too soon, your chances of getting injured will go up,” Delos Santos said.

“Unless you’ve been able to navigate around zero equipment and train with the same amount of effort, it’s fair to say there will be small losses in muscle and strength. Don’t freak out, though. It won’t take long for those positive adaptations to occur. So, don’t go on a highly restrictive protocol as a means to jumpstart,” he added.

The Gold’s Gym personal trainer and graduate of Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Science at the University of Hawaii-Manoa also said protein is key.

“This is a no brainer: the chief ingredient for improvements in body composition has always been protein,” De Los Santos said.

Gold’s Gym reopens June 1
After nearly two months of suspending its operations, Gold’s Gym will reopen its door to clients on June 1, according to assistant manager Natalie Cruz.

Social distancing rule will be strictly implemented, as Gold Gym’s has rearranged the setup of its equipment and activity areas to adhere to the safety guidelines.

Those attending group classes or working out with personal trainers are advised to get in touch with their mentors for scheduling as slots in classes may be limited along with the hours of activities.

Operation hours are from 5:30am to 9pm from Monday to Friday and from 7am to 7pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Latte Built Oleai is open
Another health and fitness facility on island, Latte Built, has resumed its operations yesterday, but only at its Oleai branch.

Latte Built receptionist Rosa Litulumar said they are only accepting 10 people for every one hour of session to observe the social distancing rules. She recommended that visitors, whether regular member or newcomers, sign up with their App or make a call first for easier access to schedule.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - May 28, 2020

Posted On May 28 2020

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 28, 2020, 11:50 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:43 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune