JKPL reopens by appointment

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library has been open since Tuesday, albeit for limited public service and by appointment only. This is intended to ensure the health and safety of staff and library users and to comply with the government’s COVID-19 emergency directives.

The operation hours will be from Tuesday to Friday, 9am-4pm. To schedule an appointment, call 235-7322/7323 (READ).

Public service will include general circulation services and limited computer access to 45 minutes per visit. However, curbside service will still continue to those who prefer to pick up materials outside the library.

Appointment services will include circulation services, computer and printing services, and curbside pickup.

Circulation service will be limited to 10 patrons per visit for 30 minutes, by appointment only.

Virtual services could also be accessed. The free WiFi access point parking lot is available during library hours of operation and WiFi password will be issued one per vehicle. E-book access could be accessed by visiting www.cnmilib.org.

“We…thank you for your continued partnership, support, patience, and understanding during our temporary facility closure. We appreciate your patronage, as we look forward to continuing to serve your informational needs,” said the staff and management of JKPL.

For the latest news and events, visit the website at www.cnmilib.org. Check out their social media page on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.