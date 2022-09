Hafa Adai-Tirow Tuesdays and Thursdays in Garapan

Share











Petlas Marianas and Refaluwasch Warriors are scheduled to present Chamorro and Carolinian dances from 7pm to 8pm during Hafa Adai-Tirow Tuesdays and Thursdays cultural experience in Garapan.

The cultural experience highlights indigenous Chamorro and Carolinian culture and is held twice a week at the Carolinian Utt along the beach. The event is organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority, Carolinian Affairs Office, and Indigenous Affairs Office as an evening attraction for visitors and residents.

Arts and crafts, traditional and contemporary performing arts, and food sales are part of every evening. Entry is free.

“Hafa Adai-Tirow Tuesdays and Thursdays provides indigenous cultural experiences for our visitors, and we warmly welcome all of them to stop by during their visit to The Marianas,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo.

For more information, please contact Carolinian Affairs Office Project Coordinator Agatha Ketebengang at outreach.cao@gmail.com or 1.670.234.6384. (PR)