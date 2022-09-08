UOG master’s program for accountants to commence soon

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2022

Tag:
Share

From left, Martha Suez-Sales, Ph.D., chair of the Master of Accountancy program at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration; Doreen T. Crisostomo-Muña, Ph.D., professor of accounting; and Roseann Jones, Ph.D., professor of economics and head of UOG’s Business Administration Division gather for a photo on campus Sept. 8, 2022. (UOG)

The University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration is inviting accounting professionals to consider the 100% online Master of Accountancy program commencing this Fanuchånan (Fall) semester on Nov. 28.

The new graduate degree program’s curriculum offers courses in professional accounting research, financial analysis and valuation, corporate governance and ethics, advanced auditing and forensic accounting, information systems and data analytics.

The program allows accounting professionals who plan on seeking Guam licensure and practicing as a Certified Public Accountant to meet the 150 credit hours required under Guam law.

“It is a great opportunity for UOG to serve the community and this is one way – by offering the master’s program,” said Doreen T. Crisostomo-Muña, Ph.D., professor of accounting at SBPA. Having a master’s degree for accountants helps build their portfolio, Crisostomo-Muña said.

Graduate students can complete the program in a year. The program’s online feature allows graduate students from Guam, the rest of the Micronesia region, and prospective students from foreign countries who meet the education requirements for acceptance to enroll without having to relocate or pause their jobs.

“This program is delivered fully online – providing the flexibility that working professionals need,” said Martha Suez-Sales, Ph.D., the program’s chairperson.

There will be an information session via Zoom at 7pm on Sept. 15. The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022.

Roseann Jones, Ph.D., professor of economics and division head of UOG’s Business Administration Division, said the new master’s program shows the division’s commitment toward the professional development of Guam’s workforce.

“It is really great to have this specialized Master of Accountancy program. We have a terrific accountant clientele base who have supported our students over the years, and this just takes this to a whole new level and we are really excited about that,” Jones said.

For more information about the master’s program, go to https://landing.uog.edu/master-of-accountancy.

To express interest in the Zoom information session on Sept. 15, email the program chair suez-salesm@triton.uog.edu. (UOG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

UOG
0

Triton Annual Fund calls on UOG alumni to ‘Invest It Forward’

Posted On Sep 07 2022
, By
honeybee
0

UOG to study health of honey bees in Marianas 

Posted On Sep 07 2022
, By
0

UOG wins int’l awards in marketing and communications

Posted On Sep 02 2022
, By
0

Daughter of Yap, UOG valedictorian begins Harvard Medical School 

Posted On Aug 29 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 9, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune