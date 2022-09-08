UOG master’s program for accountants to commence soon

Share











The University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration is inviting accounting professionals to consider the 100% online Master of Accountancy program commencing this Fanuchånan (Fall) semester on Nov. 28.

The new graduate degree program’s curriculum offers courses in professional accounting research, financial analysis and valuation, corporate governance and ethics, advanced auditing and forensic accounting, information systems and data analytics.

The program allows accounting professionals who plan on seeking Guam licensure and practicing as a Certified Public Accountant to meet the 150 credit hours required under Guam law.

“It is a great opportunity for UOG to serve the community and this is one way – by offering the master’s program,” said Doreen T. Crisostomo-Muña, Ph.D., professor of accounting at SBPA. Having a master’s degree for accountants helps build their portfolio, Crisostomo-Muña said.

Graduate students can complete the program in a year. The program’s online feature allows graduate students from Guam, the rest of the Micronesia region, and prospective students from foreign countries who meet the education requirements for acceptance to enroll without having to relocate or pause their jobs.

“This program is delivered fully online – providing the flexibility that working professionals need,” said Martha Suez-Sales, Ph.D., the program’s chairperson.

There will be an information session via Zoom at 7pm on Sept. 15. The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022.

Roseann Jones, Ph.D., professor of economics and division head of UOG’s Business Administration Division, said the new master’s program shows the division’s commitment toward the professional development of Guam’s workforce.

“It is really great to have this specialized Master of Accountancy program. We have a terrific accountant clientele base who have supported our students over the years, and this just takes this to a whole new level and we are really excited about that,” Jones said.

For more information about the master’s program, go to https://landing.uog.edu/master-of-accountancy.

To express interest in the Zoom information session on Sept. 15, email the program chair suez-salesm@triton.uog.edu. (UOG)