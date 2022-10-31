Halloween Night at the Museum draws more than 2,000

Rotary Club of Saipan members pose with NMI Museum executive director Daniel Aquino during the second annual “No Tricks, Just Treats” Halloween Night at the Museum last Saturday. (LEGH GASES)

The Rotary Club of Saipan, which organized last Friday night’s Halloween event at the NMI Museum grounds, had prepared hundreds of goodies bags as giveaways. By the time the event ended, the club had already given away over 2,000 bags. That tells you the sheer number of people that descended on the NMI Museum’s grounds that Friday night to go trick and treating.

Joann T. Aquino, secretary for the Rotary Club of Saipan, described the club’s annual “No Tricks, Just Treats” event as a great success this year, not just for the club but also for the NMI Museum and the event’s partners, because this year drew more people compared to last year.

“I would say there’s more this year because we have a lot of vendors. …We gave over 2,000 goodie bags. I’m really happy with the turnout because a lot of the kids came in with costumes. I think it’s a great turnout, the weather was great,” she said.

She also attributed the night’s success to the many entertainers that night and thanked Rotarian Marvin Deleon Guerrero for his free entertainment from his company called MG Muzik Production.

There were also several participants for the costume contest, which had three categories: toddlers, elementary, and middle school. The first place winner of each group took home a $100 cash prize, second place with a $75 cash prize, and third place with a $50 cash prize.

The children collectively won $400 in the costume contests held at the second annual Halloween event at the NMI Museum grounds last Friday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

There was also the Best Overall Costume contest, with the first place winners of each group competing for the $200 first place prize.

Aquino thanked “the families for coming out with their children dressed in costumes pre-Halloween.”

Daniel Aquino, executive director of the NMI Museum, said the museum benefits from all the activities done on their grounds, as “all our events are catered toward increasing our traffic, our capacity, in the museum. That’s what we do here. We try to bring in people to try to lure them into the museum and educate them about the history and culture of the CNMI.” He assured that the museum is open whenever there are events on the grounds. “We always open the museum whenever we have events.”

He agrees that this year’s Halloween event was more successful than last year’s.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

