NAP increases max allotments

Posted on Nov 01 2022

The fiscal year 2023 Cost-of-Living Adjustments to the Nutrition Assistance Program maximum allotments, income eligibility standards, and resources limits have been increased. COLAs are effective on Nov. 1, 2022, for Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands.

A family of four receiving a maximum allotment on Saipan will increase from $1,231 to $1,385. On Tinian, a family of four receiving a maximum allotment will increase from $1,301 to $1,464. On Rota and Northern Islands, a family of four receiving maximum allotment will increase from $1,498 to $1,685.

The income eligibility standards and resources limits apply to all CNMI islands utilizing the same standards for eligibility determination.

The income eligibility standards for a household size of four will increase from $2,871 to $3,007 of monthly gross income. The resources limit for households will increase from $2,250 to $2,750. The resource limit for households where at least one person is age 55 or older, or is disabled, will increase from $3,500 to $4,250.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

