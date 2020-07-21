Han graduates from Boston U with honors

Share







Daniel Han of Saipan recently graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Administration, magna cum laude.

Han was one of 6,927 students that Boston University awarded with academic degrees in May 2020.

Before this, Han was also recently named to the university’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the dean’s list, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30% of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.

Founded in 1839, Boston University consists of 16 schools and colleges and offers more than 250 programs of study and has more than 33,000 students. (PR)