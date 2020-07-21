Hallmark takes MGA July Ace

Don Hallmark tees off on hole No. 7 of Laolao Bay Golf & Resort’s east course during the Marianas Golf Association July Ace tournament last Sunday. (Contributed Photo)

Don Hallmark secured the Marianas Golf Association July Ace after besting 17 other competitors in the monthly tournament on the east course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort last Sunday.

Hallmark fired a net 63 for a two-shot win over Jeff Tomokane. The July Ace and 24-handicapper registered a 42 on the front nine and 45 on the back for a gross 87. Tomokane, who holds a similar handicap as Hallmark, had a rough start with his 45 in the first nine holes before improving his scores a bit in the last (44) for a gross 89 and net 65. Gerald Deleon Guerrero rounded out at the Top 3 after carding a net 66, as the 17-handicapper drilled a 39 and 44 on the front and back nines, respectively, for a gross 83.

Hallmark is the third MGA member to take the monthly Ace title for the 2020-2021 (May to April) season. The first two were Ron Benavente and Chris Leon Guerrero, who notched the May and June crown after finishing in the Top 2 during MGA’s July 4 kick-off tournament at the Kingfisher Golf Links. Benavente, who holds an 18 handicap, was consistent in the opener with his pair of 41s for a gross 82 and net 64. Just one shot behind at second place was the 24-handicapper Leon Guerrero, who recorded 46 and 43 on the front and back nines for a gross 89 and net 65.

Leon Guerrero also joined last Sunday’s July Ace and was tied for fifth to seventh place with Ping Santos and MGA tournament coordinator Calvin Yamagishi, as they had similar net scores of 69s. Santos is a newcomer with MGA along with Juan Diaz, who shot a net 86 in his debut.

In this file photo, Marianas Golf Association members pose at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. (Contributed Photo)

Other participants in last weekend’s competition were MGA vice president Joey Dela Cruz (net 68), treasurer James Benavente (71), Jess Ramon (73), Benjie Pangelinan (73), Isaac Aguon (74), Rep. Marco Peter (75), Jay Santos (76), Mel Sablan (77), Eric David (79), MGA president J.J. Atalig (79), and Herm Kintol (96).

Though he missed placing in the Top 3 in the net category, Dela Cruz posted the best gross scores in the tournament, as the 11-handicapper tallied a 79, built around his 41 in the first nine holes and a 38 in the last. The MGA vice president also had the closest to the pin shot on the par-3, 122-yard hole No. 15.

Duplicating Dela Cruz’s closest to the pin shot were Atalig (par-4, 150-yard No. 4), Deleon Guerrero (par-3, 130-yard No. 6), and David (par-3, 170-yard No. 11).

Meanwhile, MGA is still open for membership. Memberships fees (one-time only) are $40 for new and $30 for returning golfers. Interested players are requested to reach out to any MGA member for more information about the club’s monthly Ace tournaments and membership.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
