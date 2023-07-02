HANMI applauds chef competitors at ‘Taste’

Jonathan Borja, second place winner in the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands/NMTech Chamorro Bisteak Cookoff on June 24, 2023, puts the finishing touches on his dish, served with risotto. (HANMI)

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands applauds local chefs who competed in the HANMI/NMTech Chamorro Bisteak Cookoff last June 24 on the final night of the 24th Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden at Garapan Fishing Base.

Chefs faced off in a one-hour cookoff to prepare the best bisteak, a local favorite traditionally characterized by tender beef and tantalizing gravy. Chefs also had to incorporate two mystery items unveiled as the competition began, kangkong and biscuits.

The contest was also sponsored by Triple J SuperFresh and Truckload Store J, distributor of Certified Angus Beef. Current and former student chefs of the NMTech Culinary program joined the competition, with Damian Palacios winning first place and $750 cash from HANMI.

Triple J GM and HANMI board member Jay Santos was one of the judges at the event.

First place winner Damian Palacios, second right, and other competitors and judges of the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands/NMTech Chamorro Bisteak Cookoff on June 24, 2023, take a commemorative photo. (HANMI)

“Congratulations to all the participants as this was a difficult competition to judge because all of the dishes were so good,” said Santos. “After several years’ hiatus, it’s appropriate for HANMI to come back with another chef competition to support and encourage the talented members of our vital [food and beverage] workforce in the tourism industry. It was great to partner with Northern Marianas Technical Institute and the Marianas Visitors Authority on this event.”

Damian Palacios, first place winner in the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands/NMTech Chamorro Bisteak Cookoff on June 24, 2023, displays a photo of his late grandmother and a lucky Irish rock from her that he carried in his pocket on his way to winning his first chefs competition. (HANMI)

Other judges were popular “mukbang” mega-eater and YouTuber Fume of Korea and HANMI legal counsel Marcia Schultz.

Rounding out the winners were Jonathan Borja winning $500 for second place, and Christian Manzanares winning $250 for third place.

The Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden is an annual signature event of the MVA. HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. (HANMI)

