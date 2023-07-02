Senate also confirms Sirok, Angello as PUC members

Share











The lack of a functioning Public Utilities Commission since 2014 is over after the Senate confirmed Friday the appointment of former Commonwealth Utilities Corp. counsel James S. Sirok and former Northern Marianas College academic administrator Dr. John “Jack” Angello to serve as members of the PUC.

All seven senators present voted “yes” to the adoption of the reports by the Senate Executive Appointments & Government Investigations Committee. The reports recommended the confirmation of the two PUC nominees, representing Saipan and Northern Islands.

The House of Representatives had already confirmed the two’s appointment.

Sirok will serve a four-year term that will expire on April 3, 2026, while Angello will serve a four-year term that will expire on April 2, 2024.

At Friday’s Senate special session, EAGI Committee chair Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said that Sirok was appointed to PUC last April 4, and Angelo last May 12, and that both appeared at the Senate confirmation hearing last June 16.

Babauta said it is the consensus of the committee that Sirok’s experience as a former CUC legal counsel provides not just a passing familiarity but an intricate understanding of the complexities of utility management, including telecommunications and energy related matters.

She said Angello has served in multiple capacities and has work different hats in the CNMI, to include being a principal in the Public School System and lending his talents to assist in writing legislation in the CNMI Legislature. Babauta said that makes Angello a well-rounded candidate to serve on PUC for which he was nominated.

Before the voting, Senate president Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said she is actually relieved about confirming Sirok and Angello that afternoon.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said DeLeon Guerrero.

Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) urged Sirok and Angello to look into a public law that was enacted by the 14th Legislature, which allows for a special rate for commercial ranchers and farmers in the CNMI, and he requested the nominees to review whether that was ever initiated.