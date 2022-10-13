HANMI occupancy at 21% in Sept.

Oct 14 2022

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported a 21% average occupancy rate among its 12 member-hotels for September 2022.

Although the average percentage rate is slightly higher than a year ago, the actual number of rooms sold is 20 percentage points higher than last year, as more hotels and more rooms have reopened.

A total of 11,891 of 56,729 available room nights sold during September 2022, compared to 9,915 of 37,617 available rooms sold in September 2021. Average room rates have also increased in the last year to $154.61 in September 2022, compared to $144.98 last September.

“The hotel industry continues to have small successes toward recovery, including the reopening of GrandVrio Resort Saipan last month,” said HANMI chair Ivan Quichocho. “However, there is still a long ways to go. Most challenging right now is a very strong U.S. dollar, which is making less pricey beach destinations much more attractive for travelers from Korea and Japan. While we know travel demand is increasing, COVID concerns remain and destinations are competing fiercely to attract visitors. We will need to fight for every visitor we can attract during this time.”

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, Surfrider Resort Hotel, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

