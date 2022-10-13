Early voting for Saipan, Tinian, Rota will start Nov. 1

By
|
Posted on Oct 14 2022
Kayla S. Igitol

Early voting on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will commence on Nov. 1 and end on Nov. 7, according to Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol yesterday.

Igitol said the designated early voting place for the Northern Islands will be relocated on Oct. 23 through Nov. 7 to the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

The early voting for the Northern Islands started on Sept. 23 and will continue until Oct. 22 at the CEC conference room in Susupe.

Igitol made the clarification after they mistakenly put Oct. 23 as the start of early voting on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota in their proposed early voting and polling place designation announcement.

The CEC board approved the designated polling sites for the Nov. 8 general elections during a meeting Tuesday.

Igitol said the polling places for all three senatorial districts during the early voting will open at 8:30am and close at 4pm each day, inclusive of weekends and holidays.

She said the polling places for the general election on Nov. 8 will open at 7am and close at 7pm.

CEC reminds voters to bring with them an identification card with picture as they will be required to present it in order to be issued a ballot at the polling sites.

As of Sept. 14, there were 19,275 registered voters in the CNMI, assuring this Nov. 8 elections will have the highest number of registered voters in the Commonwealth history.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
