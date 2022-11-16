HANMI occupancy at 26% in October 2022

Share











The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported yesterday a 26% average occupancy rate among its 13 member-hotels in October 2022, compared to 33% average occupancy in October 2021.

Although the average percentage rate is lower than a year ago, the actual number of rooms sold is 15 percentage higher than last year, as more hotels and more rooms have reopened. A total of 16,171 of 61,445 available room nights sold during October 2022, compared to 9,915 of 42,282 available rooms sold in October 2021. Average room rates have also increased in the last year to $144.50 in October 2022, compared to $136.10 last October.

“We are seeing steady yet only incremental increase in occupancy at this time,” said HANMI chair Ivan Quichocho. “The main issue impacting the booking pace and our arrivals is the foreign exchange. We continue to face the challenge of a very strong U.S. dollar that is dissuading travelers from choosing a U.S. destination. We are encouraged by the strengthening of the yen to 140 against the dollar from the position of 150 only a couple of weeks ago. But this is the nature of tourism; it is a volatile industry. We will continue to work strategically and stay the course until we see full recovery.”

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, Coral Ocean Resort, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Saipan World Resort, and Surfrider Resort Hotel.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. (PR)