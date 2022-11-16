No SCC runoff debate since ‘only Torres’ camp said yes’

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres answers questions during a press conference at the Republican Party headquarters in Garapan Tuesday afternoon. Also with Torres is his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan). (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will not be hosting a gubernatorial debate prior to the runoff election on Nov. 25 because only the camp of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has accepted the SCC’s invitation to participate in the debate.

In an announcement yesterday, the SCC said that there will be no gubernatorial debate for the runoff election because only one of two candidates accepted its invitation to participate in a debate prior to the start of early voting on Nov. 18, 2022.

The runoff election will pit the team of incumbent Gov. Ralph DLG Torres-Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan) of the NMI Republican Party and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios-Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang of the unified independent team.

“To date, only [Torres] has accepted the SCC’s invitation,” the SCC statement said.

The SCC news release stated that its Events Committee, executive director, and staff were prompted to begin the process of arranging a debate in response to statements made by the Republican Party and independent camps during their respective press conferences, and reinforced by Torres’ public call for a debate and a public response from Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, “who also emphatically agreed to a debate.”

“The Saipan Chamber of Commerce has long held the position to conduct gubernatorial candidate debates impartially and maintain the decorum of a non-partisan civic business organization. Unfortunately, in a recent press release by the Committee to Elect Arnold and Dave, the last SCC debate was questioned as to impartiality of the debate questions and structure. While our questions may seem mundane, they are intended to embody our bylaws, which call for our organization to remain nonpartisan but, just as important, they reflect the issues most pertinent to our Chamber members, thus our call to members to submit questions,” the SCC statement said.

Palacios’ camp has reportedly stated that it will participate in a debate if the parties are required to be under oath. The SCC, however, finds this problematic. “No prior SCC debate, nor any other similar debate in the United States, require participation while being under oath. For the independent camp leadership to now call into question the SCC’s process and debate content is not within keeping of our reputation and integrity to conduct fair and balanced debates.

“The Saipan Chamber of Commerce has worked hard to uphold complete professionalism and the integrity of a fair and impartial debate structure for the last six gubernatorial debates, and we can provide yet another for this runoff election cycle should both candidates wish to participate,” it said.

The SCC is a non-profit organization with over 140 members to date.

‘Opponents have no clue’

Separately, in a statement yesterday from the NMI Republican Party, it said the Palacios-Apatang tandem has “no clue about how to run a government.”

The statement said: “Following the primary election, a public announcement was made by Palacios about debating Torres ‘anytime, anywhere.’ However, a sudden scheduling conflict appears to be one reason for the Palacios-Apatang camp to renege on that agreement.

“The independent team recently issued a release that states, in part, that they do not want to engage in a debate.

“It’s disingenuous, but not surprising. This leads me to believe that they have no plans on how to lead our Commonwealth,” Torres said.

“Even worse, Torres noted, is the Palacios-Apatang camp’s other excuse for refusing to participate in a debate.

“They would prefer to discuss false allegations that were brought up in an illegal legislative attempt to impeach me, and COVID-related information that has been shared publicly,” Torres added. “If Arnold and David cannot commit an hour of their time to share their plans on bolstering the economy, protecting the environment, or improving the lives of our people, it simply means they have none.” (Saipan Tribune/PR)

Saipan Tribune
