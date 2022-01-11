HANMI occupancy at 35% in December

By
|
Posted on Jan 12 2022

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported 35% average occupancy rate among its 12 member-hotels last December 2021. The figure is seven times higher compared to December 2020, with 15,984 room nights sold this December compared to 2,127 rooms last December.

The occupancy rates do not include venue rentals at Kanoa Resort Saipan for government COVID-19 quarantine accommodations.

“Our original projections for December were stronger, but we faced several unexpected challenges: the new Biden Administration protocols for unvaccinated travelers and now the omicron variant,” said HANMI chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh. “The challenges are continuing into January as well, which has led to the cancellation of both Jeju and T’Way flights from Incheon through the fourth week. With the assistance of Marianas Visitors Authority and the Tourism Investment Resumption Plan program, we are hoping to generate demand for the Marianas toward the end of the month for the beginning of the Lunar New Year holiday and into February and beyond.”

A total of 15,984 of 45,662 available room nights sold during the month. Average room rates were $138.42 compared to $144.85 last December

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Fiesta Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, Surfrider Resort Hotel, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. It also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

