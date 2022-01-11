Taisacan Jr.’s appointment to Cannabis Commission board affirmed

Posted on Jan 12 2022

The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation confirmed Friday the re-appointment of Valentino N. Taisacan Jr. to serve as a member of the CNMI Cannabis Commission board representing the Northern Islands. 

At SNILD’s session, all 19 members present voted “yes” to adopt the SNILD’s Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s report that recommends Taisacan’s confirmation as a member of the Cannabis Commission board.

SNILD chair Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan) said the adoption of the SNILD JGO Committee’s report makes Taisacan’s appointment official.

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) chairs the SNILD JGO Committee. 

Taisacan serves as the treasurer of the Cannabis Commission.

Under the law, the governor shall appoint from the Third Senatorial District three members to the Commission, subject to the advice and consent of the SNILD. One of the three appointed members shall be a voter from the Northern Islands and selected by the Northern Islands’ mayor.

The mayor of Rota and Tinian, shall each appoint from their districts one member to the commission, subject to the consent and advice of the Rota, and Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative delegations.

Nadine C. Deleon Guerrero, who is representing Saipan, is currently the commission’s chair.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
