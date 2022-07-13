HANMI occupancy at 41% in June

Share











The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported 41% average occupancy rate among its 12 member-hotels in June 2022, compared to 10% average occupancy in June 2021.

A total of 23,522 of 56,960 available room nights sold during June 2022, compared to 3,391 of 34,524 available rooms sold in June 2021. Average room rates were $138.89 compared to $144.61 last June.

“Two major factors played into the four-fold jump in bookings this June compared to June year ago,” said HANMI chair Ivan Quichocho. “The first was 54 direct flights during the month from South Korea. This compares to zero direct flights from South Korea last June before the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan was launched by the government and tourism partners. The second factor was the large number of bookings made during the Pacific Mini Games.”

Quichocho, who is also chairman of TRIP and a member of the Marianas Visitors Authority board of directors, urged for continued support of the tourism office’s work in the coming year.

“During the Pacific Mini Games, we saw Saipan’s largest hotel—Grandvrio Resort Saipan—open up temporarily to accommodate the demand for rooms. However, in order to bring in enough visitors to keep Grandvrio, other hotels, and other tourism businesses operating, we need to ensure the MVA receives significant funding in the new fiscal year to continue its marketing and promotions, especially to grow demand from Japan, which will restart direct flights to Saipan on Sept. 1, 2022. The success of TRIP Korea can be repeated, but the MVA must be supported in order to achieve that. We still have a long ways to go to recover the economy.”

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, Surfrider Resort Hotel, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan. The occupancy rates do not include venue rentals at Kanoa Resort Saipan for government COVID-19 quarantine accommodations.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. (PR)