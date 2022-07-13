HANMI occupancy at 41% in June

By
|
Posted on Jul 14 2022

Tag:
Share

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported 41% average occupancy rate among its 12 member-hotels in June 2022, compared to 10% average occupancy in June 2021.

A total of 23,522 of 56,960 available room nights sold during June 2022, compared to 3,391 of 34,524 available rooms sold in June 2021. Average room rates were $138.89 compared to $144.61 last June.

“Two major factors played into the four-fold jump in bookings this June compared to June year ago,” said HANMI chair Ivan Quichocho. “The first was 54 direct flights during the month from South Korea. This compares to zero direct flights from South Korea last June before the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan was launched by the government and tourism partners. The second factor was the large number of bookings made during the Pacific Mini Games.”

Quichocho, who is also chairman of TRIP and a member of the Marianas Visitors Authority board of directors, urged for continued support of the tourism office’s work in the coming year.

“During the Pacific Mini Games, we saw Saipan’s largest hotel—Grandvrio Resort Saipan—open up temporarily to accommodate the demand for rooms. However, in order to bring in enough visitors to keep Grandvrio, other hotels, and other tourism businesses operating, we need to ensure the MVA receives significant funding in the new fiscal year to continue its marketing and promotions, especially to grow demand from Japan, which will restart direct flights to Saipan on Sept. 1, 2022. The success of TRIP Korea can be repeated, but the MVA must be supported in order to achieve that. We still have a long ways to go to recover the economy.”

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, Surfrider Resort Hotel, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan. The occupancy rates do not include venue rentals at Kanoa Resort Saipan for government COVID-19 quarantine accommodations.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

HANMI occupancy at 21% in March 2022

Posted On Apr 07 2022
, By
Hanoi
0

HANMI occupancy at 21% in January 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
, By
0

HANMI occupancy at 35% in December

Posted On Jan 12 2022
, By
0

HANMI occupancy at 35% in Nov.

Posted On Dec 10 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How did you or how do you intend to use your $500 local stimulus?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 14, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune