Taimanao third to file candidacy for Rota mayor

U.S. Army veteran Alfredo Taisacan Taimanao filed yesterday before the Commonwealth Election Commission in Susupe his candidacy for mayor of Rota as an independent candidate.

CEC executive director Kayla Igitol said Taimanao submitted his nominating petition and candidacy documents.

Taimanao is the third to file a candidacy for Rota mayor since the CEC started accepting Monday the nominating petitions and candidacy documents.

Igitol also disclosed yesterday that they only managed to get eight individuals registered during their voter registration drive on Rota last July 8.

For the first time in Rota history, six individuals are running for mayor in the Nov. 8 general elections.

Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) and Magdalena San Nicolas Mesngon filed Monday their candidacies for mayor of Rota, both as independent candidates.

Mesngon is currently a Head Start teacher. She previously served as director of Rota’s Community and Cultural Affairs.

The three others running for mayor are Aubrey Hocog, Harry Masga, and Rodney Taisacan.

Hocog is running under the Republican Party. She is the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority board chairwoman. She is currently working for the Rota Mayor’s Office.

Masga is employed by the Rota office of U.S. Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP).

Taisacan is a former Commonwealth Ports Authority seaport director.

It is not clear yet who the NMI Democratic Party’s bet is for Rota mayor.

Jonathan Cabrera, interim chair of the NMI Democratic Party, said yesterday that once the CEC has formally endorsed all their candidates, they will make a formal announcement with their list of candidates.