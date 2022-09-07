HANMI occupancy rate at 33% in August 2022

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported a 33% average occupancy rate among its 12 member hotels for August 2022, compared to 12% average occupancy in August 2021. 

A total of 15,076 of 45,317 available room nights sold during August 2022, compared to 4,281 of 36,759 available rooms sold in August 2021. Average room rates were $171.06 compared to $137.66 last August. 

“August average occupancy rates were very similar compared to July, although we did benefit from an 8% increase in average room rates between those two months alone,” said HANMI chair Ivan Quichocho. “Sept. 1 also marked the exciting commencement of direct flights three times a week between Tokyo and Saipan by United Airlines under the CNMI Tourism Resumption Investment Plan (TRIP). We expect those bookings to gradually increase beginning in October. The Japanese market will take time to recover, and we’re moving the right direction.” 

Quichocho is also the chairman of CNMI TRIP. 

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, Surfrider Resort Hotel, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of The Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. The 20th Annual HANMI Charity Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 17, 2022, at Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. (PR) 

